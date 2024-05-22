BJD Supremo Naveen Holds 3rd Mega Road Show In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister & BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik conducted his third roadshow in Bhubaneswar’s North Assembly constituency on Wednesday to canvas for party candidates.

Chief Minister embarked on the road show from Rental Colony Omfed Chowk at around 7:30 PM and spoke to the public. He asked the public whether the BJD government’s plan was good. After collecting a huge public response, the Chief Minister urged to people to vote for BJD MP and MLA candidates.

In the roadshow, Bhubaneswar MP Candidate Manmath Routray and Bhubaneswar North MLA candidate Susant Kumar Rout were moving ahead followed by the Chief Minister in his special bus. The Chief Minister stopped at every chowk and interacted with the public.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik conducted his third and final roadshow in the capital Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. With 48 hours left for the third phase of polling, the campaign trails will end on Thursday evening.

The Chief Minister held this roadshow for 1 hour and 45 minutes and boosted the morale of the party candidates. The Chief Minister’s popularity and the public’s love for him were visible in this roadshow.