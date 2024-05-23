Khurda MLA Jitu Mitra Deserts BJD, Returns To BJP

Bhubaneswar: In yet another jolt to the ruling Biju Janata Dal leader, the sitting Khurda MLA Jyotirindra Nath Mitra Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

According to reports, the Khurda MLA, popularly known as Jitu Mitra, joined the saffron party amidst an election rally of Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev in the presence of BJP Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi this afternoon.

After induction into the BJP, Mitra, who was denied ticket from BJD for the 2024 assembly election, was seen canvassing for Sarangi and Jagdev.

Mitra had quit the BJD in 2014 after being denied a party ticket. He then switched over to the BJP and contested the Assembly elections but lost to Rajendra Kumar Sahoo of BJD.

Mitra returned to the BJD’s fold in the presence of party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here in March 2019 and won the Khurda assembly seat on the party ticket.