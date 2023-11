Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly on Wednesday was adjourned till 4 PM in the wake of protests by the opposition BJP and Congress members.

As noisy scenes continued in the House, Speaker Pramila Mallik adjourned the House till 4 PM.

Soon after the House met for the day, the Opposition parties indulged in sloganeering alleging rejection of questions on vital issues raised by party MLAs.