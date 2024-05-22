Bhubaneswar North Assembly
BhubaneswarTwin city

12 Candidates Contesting for Bhubaneswar North Assembly Seat

Odisha Phase-III Elections 2024

By Yajati Keshari Rout
10

Bhubaneswar: While the second phase of elections in the state has ended, the third phase of polling will be held after 2 days, on May 25, the administration has made extensive preparations in the Lok Sabha area of Bhubaneswar. The Bhubaneswar North Assembly segment, which was formed in 2009, has been occupied by BJD from the first, while the BJP and the Congress hold second and third spots respectively.

It is pertinent to mention here that since 2009, the contest between independent and other party candidates has intensified here. This time, a total of 12 candidates are contesting in the Bhubaneswar North Assembly seat.

A total of 14 candidates had filed their nominations. However, the nomination of Bedaprakash Das of Bahujan Samaj Party was rejected and Biswanath Pattnayak and Samruddha Odisha Party withdrew his nomination.

List of Candidates Contesting for Bhubaneswar North Assembly Seat:

List of Candidates

ASHOK KUMAR DAS

Party : Indian National Congress

PRIYADARSHI MISHRA

Party : Bharatiya Janata Party

SUSANT KUMAR ROUT

Party : Biju Janata Dal

SOMANATH ROUT

Party : Aam Aadmi Party

GOPINATH NAYAK

Party : Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star

SANKAR SEN BARIK

Party : Communist Party of India

SANTOSH KUMAR PANI

Party : Odisha Janata Party

DIMIROO MAJHI

Party : Independent

PRATAP KISHOR BARIK

Party : Independent

BIBHUTI BHUSAN SWAIN

Party : Independent

BYOMAKESH TRIPATHY

Party : Independent

SRINIBAS KHANDAI

Party : Independent
Yajati Keshari Rout 2000 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking News