12 Candidates Contesting for Bhubaneswar North Assembly Seat

Bhubaneswar: While the second phase of elections in the state has ended, the third phase of polling will be held after 2 days, on May 25, the administration has made extensive preparations in the Lok Sabha area of Bhubaneswar. The Bhubaneswar North Assembly segment, which was formed in 2009, has been occupied by BJD from the first, while the BJP and the Congress hold second and third spots respectively.

It is pertinent to mention here that since 2009, the contest between independent and other party candidates has intensified here. This time, a total of 12 candidates are contesting in the Bhubaneswar North Assembly seat.

A total of 14 candidates had filed their nominations. However, the nomination of Bedaprakash Das of Bahujan Samaj Party was rejected and Biswanath Pattnayak and Samruddha Odisha Party withdrew his nomination.

List of Candidates Contesting for Bhubaneswar North Assembly Seat:

List of Candidates ASHOK KUMAR DAS Party : Indian National Congress PRIYADARSHI MISHRA Party : Bharatiya Janata Party SUSANT KUMAR ROUT Party : Biju Janata Dal SOMANATH ROUT Party : Aam Aadmi Party GOPINATH NAYAK Party : Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star SANKAR SEN BARIK Party : Communist Party of India SANTOSH KUMAR PANI Party : Odisha Janata Party DIMIROO MAJHI Party : Independent PRATAP KISHOR BARIK Party : Independent BIBHUTI BHUSAN SWAIN Party : Independent