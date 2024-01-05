Boudh: Marauding Wild Tusker Captured By Kantamal Forest Personnel

Kantamal: A wild tusker was caught after tireless efforts of the Kantamal Forest Department, on Thursday evening at around 8 pm, in Boudh.

According to the report, the tusker had been causing havoc for the last 4-5 days in Udepur village under the Kantamal forest range. The elephant had been entering into houses, breaking doors, destroying paddy & rice stocks, and damaging crops in the paddy fields.

The forest department team, led by DFO Debapriya Kampa, managed to capture the tusker after a tough ordeal.

The elephant has been tied to a tree with an iron chain and will be sent to Nandankanan or another location tomorrow, and according to the DFO.