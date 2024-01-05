Congress calls for president’s rule in Bengal over ED attack amid INDIA bloc rift

Kolkata: The rift in the INDIA bloc in West Bengal appeared to be widening on Friday, as the Congress demanded that President’s rule be imposed in the Mamata Banerjee-ruled state. The harsh remark, which displayed growing acrimony between the two INDIA partners who had vowed to jointly challenge the BJP juggernaut in 2024 general elections, came in reaction to the TMC supporters’ attack on Enforcement Directorate officials.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, in-charge of West Bengal, said there is now law and order in the state. He said it won’t surprise him if officials are murdered in the TMC-ruled state.

“After the attack by goons of the ruling government on ED officials, it is clear that there is no law and order in the state. Today, they were injured, tomorrow they can be murdered. Such a thing would not come as a surprise to me,” he said.”We demand that President’s rule should be immediately imposed in West Bengal,” he added.

“Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is an agent of BJP,” TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said.

On Thursday night, an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team was attacked and its vehicles damaged in Sandeshkhali village of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal, when it tried to raid the residence of block-level leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar wrote to union home minister Amit Shah demanding an NIA probe into the incident.