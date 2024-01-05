Stray Kids’ Felix Becomes Youngest Member To Join UNICEF’s Honors Club

Seoul: Stray Kids’s Felix has become the youngest member to join UNICEF’s Honors Club!

On January 4, the Korean Committee for UNICEF revealed that Felix donated 100 million won (approximately $76,500) to the organization, saying, “Felix, who became the youngest member of the UNICEF’s Honors Club in history and the first member to join in 2024 through this donation, is well-known as a person who has always taken the lead in donation activities for underprivileged neighbors. For this particular instance, he made a donation to help children in Laos who are having difficulties with physical development due to poor drinking water sanitation and nutrition.”

Felix shared, “I participated in this donation because I wanted to share the love I received. I hope that children in Laos, who suffer from various difficulties due to polluted water, poor hygienic conditions, and insufficient nutrition, will grow up in good health in a safer environment in the new year.”

Previously in March 2023, Felix was appointed as a member of Save the Children’s Honors Club for his continuous donations. In celebration of his birthday, Felix began a recurring donation to Save the Children since 2020.