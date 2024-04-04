Boat Capsizes In Mahanadi In Banki; One Missing, 3 Rescued

Cuttack: A boat capsized in Mahanadi river near Gopalpur village in Banki area of Cuttack district today, as a result of which a man went missing while three others were rescued from the water body.

As per reports, the four had come to their friend’s house in the village from Saptasajya area in Dhenkanal district. They had gone to the river bank and later decided to venture into the river with a boat.

Though three of them were rescued, the remaining one, identified as Rajat Nayak, went missing.