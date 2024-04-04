3 MPs From Odisha Sworn In As Rajya Sabha Members Today

New Delhi: Debasish Samantaray Subhasish Khuntia and Ashwini Vaishnav were sworn in as Rajya Sabha members from Odisha today, said reports.

In the present Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha 2024, all the three candidates had been elected unopposed on February 20, 2024. The Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha to fill the seats of members retiring in April 2024 was scheduled to take place on February 27.

For the same a detailed notification is scheduled to be published today that is on Thursday, said reports. The term of office of 56 members of the Council of States elected from 15 States is due to expire on their retirement in April 2024.

Three Rajya Sabha candidates from Odisha were elected in uncontested elections. Three candidates have been elected unopposed after the deadline for withdrawal of nomination papers. All the elected candidates will be given their certificates today by the Returning Officer. While three seats were vacant from Odisha, no other candidates have filed their nominations except these three candidates.

Therefore, Debasish Samantaray and Subhasish Khuntia of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) were elected in uncontested elections. MLA Debasish Samantaray and Subhasish Khuntia filed their respective nomination papers for Rajya Sabha in the presence of CM Naveen Patnaik and senior ministers and several MLAs.