Odisha BJP Spokesperson Sonali Sahoo Quits Party

Bhubaneswar: Sonali Sahoo, spokesperson of the Odisha unit of the BJP, today resigned from the primary membership of the party.

She sent a resignation letter in this regard to Manmohan Samal, BJP State President.

“During the last five years of working for the BJP, I felt that the party is not pro-women. It lacks respect towards women as well. As a woman of Odisha, I have decided to move ahead and become the voice of the women of the state. I will always serve the people of Odisha,” she wrote in the letter.

Sahoo had joined the saffron party in 2019 after quitting the Congress.