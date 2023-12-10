BJD MP Sasmit Patra Urges Centre To Resolve Issues Of Odisha Farmers

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Dr Sasmit Patra has urged the Central Government to take steps to resolve the various issues of Odisha farmers.

The BJD MP asked two Supplementary Questions relating to Odisha farmers to Kailash Choudhary, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, during Question Hour in Rajya Sabha very recently.

Patra sought answers on the steps being taken by the Ministry to address the issues of delay in payments of Fasal Bima to farmers in Odisha.

Further asking to clarify the steps being taken by the Ministry to help the farmers of Odisha who face distress due to natural calamities apart from NDRF and SDRF, Patra also sought a reply from the Centre regarding the measures for their development, recovery and progress being planned after suffering such hardships.

“To resolve these issues, the Government of India needs to ensure timely payments of Fasal Bima to the farmers failing which they have to undergo a lot of suffering. The MSP of paddy at Rs. 2930 per quintal needs to be fixed by the Government of India which will enable farmers to have the right price for their produce. And, the Government of India needs to implement all the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission report including providing MSP at 1.5 times the C2 value for the farmers at least,” Patra said.