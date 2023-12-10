Three Child Labourers Rescued in Rayagada

Rayagada: The District Labour Department rescued three child labourers in the Kolnara and Rayagada areas on Sunday.

Based on intelligence input, a task force led by District Labour Officer Jasmin Sahoo conducted raids in the hotels, restaurants, shops, garages and other business establishments and rescued the children. They have been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee, Rayagada.

A show-cause notice has been issued by the department to the owners of the shops for violating laws and employing children in the labour works.