Vishnu Deo Sai Set To Become Next Chief Minister Of Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced Vishnu Deo Sai as their pick for the chief minister of Chhattisgarh. The decision came at a crucial legislative party meeting earlier in the day.

The 59-year-old BJP leader is a former Union Minister of State and Chhattisgarh BJP chief. Sai was the party chief between 2018 and 2022. He has won the elections from Kunkuri in north Chhattisgarh.

“As chief minister, I will try to fulfil PM Narendra Modi’s guarantees through my government,” Sai said.

The key huddle at the saffron party headquarter Kushabhau Thakre Parisar was attended by all 54 MLAs. Three observers, Union Ministers Arjun Munda and Sarbananda Sonowal, along with party general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam, were present. BJP’s in-charge for Chhattisgarh Om Mathur, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and co-in-charge for the state Nitin Nabin also attended the meeting.

On the occasion, BJP leader and Union Minister Renuka Singh Saruta said: “I am very happy that Vishnu Deo Sai will be the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. This is the first time a party worker from the tribal community belonging to a farmer’s family has been elected as the CM…”

In the recently concluded state elections, the BJP secured 54 out of 90 seats, while the Congress won 35.