Bird Count Goes Up At Hirakud, 20 New Species Spotted

Sambalpur: The number of migratory birds flocking to Hirakud Dam Reservoir in Sambalpur district has increased significantly this year.

A total of 3,42,345 migratory birds with 20 new species were counted at the mid-winter waterfowl census conducted on January 8.

While 3,16,676 birds were recorded last year, the figure was 2,08,634 in 2022 and 1,24,864 in 2021. Besides, 20 new species were spotted in the reservoir bringing cheer among wildlife experts and bird watchers.

This year, birders from across the state participated in the census. A special photography team was also arranged for the exercise.

Over 78 persons, including forest department personnel, ornithologists and wildlife enthusiasts are involved in this bird enumeration exercise. They have been divided into 32 teams for bird counting.