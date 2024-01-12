Illegal Sand Mining In Jagatsinghapur, Four Hyva, One Tractor Seized

Jagatsinhpur: Police have seized four hyva trucks and one tractor for illegal sand mining in Talagaon village under Balikuda tehsil in Jagatsinghpur district on Friday.

Acting on a tip off, the police conducted a raid in that area and seized the vehicles which were illegally transporting sand. The drivers of the vehicles have been apprehended.

An investigation has been launched to find out the persons behind the illegal sand mining.