OpenAI CEO Sam Altman marries his longtime boyfriend Oliver Mulherin

New York: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman got married to his long-time partner Oliver Mulherin recently in an intimate seaside ceremony, the photos of which are viral. Altman, 38, had kept his relationship private for a long time.

Initially, many believed their wedding image to be AI-generated but a source who attended the wedding told Business Insider that the photo was “not AI generated”. A viral photo showed Altman putting a ring on Mulherin’s fingers, with the former’s brother Jack officiating the ceremony. Both Altman and Mulherin were in crisp white shirts at the undisclosed venue which had floral decoration.

But the couple has largely kept the relationship secret. Besides that, from what his LinkedIn profile tells us, Oliver Mulherin is an Australian software engineer. He even worked with Meta from August 2020 to November 2022.

Last year, in November, in a dramatic turn of events, Sam Altman was fired from OpenAI. Altman’s sudden departure left many employees agitated. In response, the employees expressed their discontent by threatening to resign and switch to Microsoft unless Altman was reinstated. Long story short, Altman eventually reclaimed the position of CEO and enacted a significant restructuring, dismissing all former board members to establish a new board.

Altman became the face of AI with the introduction of ChatGPT, sparking a competition to progress AI research and development, accompanied by substantial investments amounting to billions in the field. In 2015, Altman, alongside tech billionaires like Elon Musk, established OpenAI as a nonprofit organisation. As the CEO, Altman has guided OpenAI’s transformation into one of the most prominent startups globally.