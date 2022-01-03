Bhubaneswar: 91 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 93 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 91 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 91 COVID-19 positive cases 14 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 98 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 93 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 123,971 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 753 are active cases while 122,097 persons have recovered and 1100 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.