DSE Odisha Invites Online Application Process For 11,403 Teacher Posts

Bhubaneswar: The Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha on Monday invited online applications for the recruitment of 11,403 initial appointee teachers in government-run high schools across the State.

The online registration for the recruitment is now live on the official website of DSE, Odisha (www.dseodisha.in) and will continue till January 31, 2022. The online examination will tentatively be conducted in the first week of March 2022.

The DSE, Odisha, through the recruitment drive, will fill up 3308 posts of TGT Arts, 2370 posts of TGT Science (PCM), 1544 posts of TGT Science (CBZ), 1753 posts of Hindi Teacher, 1188 posts of Sanskrit Teacher, 22 posts of Telugu Teacher and 1218 posts of Physical Education Teacher.

The link of the online application form is available in the ‘Recruitment For Initial Appointee Teachers In Govt. Secondary Schools 2021-2022’ section on the homepage of the official website of the DSE. Application through any other mode shall not be accepted.