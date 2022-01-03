Bargarh-Nuapada Rail Link Plan Gets Centre Grants Approval

Bhubaneswar: The ministry of railways has accorded in-principle approval for a new line connecting Bargarh Road and Nuapada.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, informed about the approval in a letter to Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari.

This 142-km project will connect Nrusinghanath temple and other important places of the Bargarh district.

People from Bargarh can save more than two hours if they travel to Raipur via Nuapada. They can save time while travelling to Bhubaneswar as well.