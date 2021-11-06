Bhubaneswar: 55 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 118 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 55 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 55 COVID-19 positive cases, 13 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 46 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 118 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 119,035 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 2,226 are active cases while 115,728 persons have recovered and 1060 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.