Another 425 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 425 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 184 from Khordha
- 44 from Cuttack
- 23 from Mayurbhanj
- 12 from Baleswar
- 11 from Jagatsinghpur
- 11 from Jajapur
- 11 from Rayagada
- 10 from Boudh
- 10 from Dhenkanal
- 10 from Puri
- 8 from Nuapada
- 7 from Gajapati
- 7 from Nayagarh
- 7 from Sundargarh
- 5 from Bargarh
- 4 from Bhadrak
- 3 from Deogarh
- 3 from Ganjam
- 3 from Kalahandi
- 3 from Koraput
- 2 from Kendrapara
- 2 from Keonjhar
- 1 from Malkangiri
- 1 from Nabarangpur
- 43 from State Pool
With another 425 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,31,850, said the H & FW Dept.