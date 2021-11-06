Another 425 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 425 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

184 from Khordha

44 from Cuttack

23 from Mayurbhanj

12 from Baleswar

11 from Jagatsinghpur

11 from Jajapur

11 from Rayagada

10 from Boudh

10 from Dhenkanal

10 from Puri

8 from Nuapada

7 from Gajapati

7 from Nayagarh

7 from Sundargarh

5 from Bargarh

4 from Bhadrak

3 from Deogarh

3 from Ganjam

3 from Kalahandi

3 from Koraput

2 from Kendrapara

2 from Keonjhar

1 from Malkangiri

1 from Nabarangpur

43 from State Pool

With another 425 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,31,850, said the H & FW Dept.