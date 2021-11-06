COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
StateTop News

Another 425 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 425 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 184 from Khordha
  • 44 from Cuttack
  • 23 from Mayurbhanj
  • 12 from Baleswar
  • 11 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 11 from Jajapur
  • 11 from Rayagada
  • 10 from Boudh
  • 10 from Dhenkanal
  • 10 from Puri
  • 8 from Nuapada
  • 7 from Gajapati
  • 7 from Nayagarh
  • 7 from Sundargarh
  • 5 from Bargarh
  • 4 from Bhadrak
  • 3 from Deogarh
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 3 from Kalahandi
  • 3 from Koraput
  • 2 from Kendrapara
  • 2 from Keonjhar
  • 1 from Malkangiri
  • 1 from Nabarangpur
  • 43 from State Pool

With another 425 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,31,850, said the H & FW Dept.

