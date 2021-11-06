Three Detained In Dhenkanal For Showing Black flag To Odisha Revenue Minister

Dhenkanal: Police have detained three youths in Dhenkanal for waving black flag to Revenue Minister Sudam Marndi on Saturday.

The main detainee has been identified as Priyabrata Garhnayak while his two aides are yet to be identified.

According to sources, Minister Marndi was going to Dhenkanal Collector office for a review.

Meanwhile, three youths waved black flag before the Minister’s car before the district office. They cried at the spot demanding suspension of the PD,DRDA who is allegedly involved in changing a endowment land into homestead kissam.

Subsequently, Dhenkanal Town police caught hold of them and detained on the charges of staging protest, sources added.