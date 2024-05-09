BJD’s People’s Manifesto Promises Odisha To Be Top State By 2034

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal’s election manifesto, titled ‘People’s Manifesto 2024 – Odisha No-1’, was released by Chief Minister and BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik and 5T chairman and party leader VK Pandian on Thursday.

Releasing the party’s nine-point manifesto, Patnaik said, “This manifesto will record history in Odisha. In the last 24 years, the BJD government has transformed Odisha from a poor, hunger-prone, backward state gripped by natural calamities to an identity-based State of modern growth, culture and Asmita.”

The manifesto promises various initiatives, including the introduction of Kalingashree and Kalinga Bhushan awards akin to Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards, to celebrate Odisha’s rich culture and heritage, a separate budget of Rs 1 lakh crore for the youth of Odisha over the next decade, two lakh government jobs in the next five years, and plans for a new skill and entrepreneurship university, state institute of fashion technology, and AI university in Odisha.

According to the manifesto, the SHGs will be provided government business worth Rs 20,000 crore in the next 10 years. Individual women entrepreneurs will be assisted with a corpus fund of Rs 100 crore to provide subsidised loans of up to Rs 10 lakh to start and grow their businesses. The Nua O scholarship money will be increased to Rs 14,000 per annum for girls and Rs 12,000 per annum for boys.

The focus will also be on attracting investment in new technologies like semiconductors, IT, and artificial intelligence, along with promoting eco-friendly tourism.

The manifesto includes plans to empower women, tribal, OBC, and minority communities through interest-free loans, financial linkages for self-help groups, and pension schemes.

BJD promised in its manifesto that all grassroots women workers, community support workers, Anganwadi workers, and ASHAs will also receive Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) coverage and social security pensions.

The party also plans to continue and expand initiatives like the KALIA scheme for farmers and provide financial assistance for dependent girl marriages and crop loans.

Additionally, it outlines food security, agricultural support, heritage preservation, and language development as key components.

Stating that 75 per cent of the households in Odisha are using 100 units of low consumption and another 10 per cent are using 100 to 150 units, he announced free power up to 100 units and discounts for 50 units from 100 to 150 units of power.

For the promotion and preservation of rich culture and Odia language, he said a corpus of Rs 1000 crore will be earmarked as a heritage development fund to preserve places of worship and heritage sites.