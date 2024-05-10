Commissionerate Police Issues Advisory For Media Personnel During PM Modi’s Roadshow In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has issued an advisory for all media personnel regarding their positioning at the time of the roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening in the capital city of Odisha.

PM Modi will visit Odisha today and will undertake a mega roadshow which will be held from the State BJP Office to Vanivihar square. To ensure the security of Sri Modi during arrival, departure and during the roadshow, the Commissionerate Police have taken some measures.

For the safety and security of the Prime minister, the entire route of the VVIP has been declared as ‘No flying zone’ or ‘No drone area’.

The following advisory has been issued for the media personnel of Bhubaneswar: