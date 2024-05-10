Commissionerate Police Issues Advisory For Media Personnel During PM Modi’s Roadshow In Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has issued an advisory for all media personnel regarding their positioning at the time of the roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening in the capital city of Odisha.
PM Modi will visit Odisha today and will undertake a mega roadshow which will be held from the State BJP Office to Vanivihar square. To ensure the security of Sri Modi during arrival, departure and during the roadshow, the Commissionerate Police have taken some measures.
For the safety and security of the Prime minister, the entire route of the VVIP has been declared as ‘No flying zone’ or ‘No drone area’.
The following advisory has been issued for the media personnel of Bhubaneswar:
- All media personnel must carry their ID cards.
- All media personnel must stay in one of the four designated places: 1. Near the BJP party office, 2. New bMC building, 3. Rupali square, 4. Near DCP office, BBSR.
- All media personnel must park their vehicles in the specific allotted parking place.
- All media personnel will enter through the specific entry point.
- All media personnel must park their OB Vans at the designated place.
- All media personnel should not cross the route and also not follow the arcade of the PM during their journey.
- No media personnel should stand in the median of the VVIP route.
- All media personnel should cover the roadshow with discipline.
- The use of drone cameras during the visit of VVIP by media personnel is restricted.
Comments are closed.