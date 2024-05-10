Special Crime Unit Completes Its One Year Of Creation

Bhubaneswar: The Special Crime Unit (SCU), a dedicated unit committed to tackling some of society’s most pressing challenges completed their one year of creation on Friday.

Since its establishment on 10.05.2023, the SCU has demonstrated unwavering determination and achieved significant milestones in combating narcotics trafficking, arresting perpetrators of fraud, and dismantling organized crime networks in the twin city in the past twelve months.

Narcotics Seizures

Through strategic operations and relentless pursuit, the SCU has made substantial strides in combating narcotics trafficking. Over the past year, the unit has seized 3.186 Kgs of brown sugar worth Rs.3,18,60,000/- and 690 Kgs of Ganja(Cannabis) worth Rs.69 Lakhs with arrested 33 persons involved in such illicit trade, disrupting the operations of drug syndicates and preventing the flow of illicit substances into our communities.

These efforts have not only safeguarded countless lives from the ravages of addiction but have also

contributed to the overall safety and security of our society.

Arrests in Fraud Cases

In the realm of financial crime and land fraud, the SCU has been instrumental in apprehending individuals involved in fraudulent activities. Leveraging advanced investigative techniques and collaboration with relevant agencies, the unit has successfully arrested 16 perpetrators of fraud, safeguarding the assets and interests of innocent citizens.

These arrests send a clear message that financial malfeasance will not be tolerated, and those who

engage in fraudulent activities will be held accountable for their actions. Combatting Organized Crime

Organized crime poses a significant threat to public safety and societal well-being.

Recognizing this, the SCU has undertaken targeted efforts to dismantle organized arms syndicate networks operating within the twin city. Through coordinated operations and intelligence-led strategies, the unit has disrupted criminal enterprises, leading to the arrest of two persons with the recovery of five sophisticated arms, and 24 live ammunitions.

These efforts have contributed to the disruption of criminal networks and the enhancement of public

safety. As we reflect on the achievements of the past year, we commend the dedication and professionalism of the men and women of the Special Crime Unit. Their tireless efforts, often conducted under challenging circumstances, have yielded tangible results and made a positive impact on our communities.

Looking ahead, the SCU remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the rule of law, protecting our citizens, and combating crime in all its forms. As we embark on the next phase of our journey, we reaffirm our commitment to excellence and our resolve to build a safer and more secure society for all.