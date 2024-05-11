Royal Bengal Tiger Nandan Dies At Nandankanan Zoo

Bhubaneswar: A 17-year-old Royal Bengal tiger Nandan died in Nandankanan Zoological Park on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Saturday, officials said.

Nandan was ailing for the last three months. He was unable to walk properly. Nandan was suffering from arthritis in the waist and orthopaedics doctors were looking after Nandan.

In February 2024, Nandan was rushed to the veterinary hospital on the zoo premises after it fell ill. OUAT’s Head of the Department of Surgery & Radiology Prof Indramani Nath was treating the animal.