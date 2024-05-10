At least 12 Naxalites Killed in Encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Chhattisgarh: At least 12 Naxalites were killed in an eleven-hour-long encounter between security personnel and Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur forests on Friday.

According to primary information, an encounter broke out in the morning near Pidia village in Gangaloor region when the security team was carrying out a search operation. Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai confirmed that so far bodies of 12 naxalites have been recovered from the encounter site.

The exact number of Naxalites killed is yet to be known as the search operation on the site by the security personnel is still on. Thankfully, the jawans were safe and striking hard, police officers said.

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai said, “An encounter broke out with the Naxals in Gangaloor area of Bijapur district…12 dead bodies of the Naxals have been found. I congratulate our jawans & senior officers…”

Around 1200 jawans of Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma DRG, CRPF, STF and Cobra Bahini are involved in the operation. Bastar IG, DIG and SP of three districts are keeping a close watch on the entire operation.

With this encounter, the number of Maoists killed this year has crossed 100. On April 16, security forces had gunned down 29 Naxalites in an encounter in Kanker district.