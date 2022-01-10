Berhampur Marital Discord: Sumit’s Father Files Petition In Orissa HC Seeking Protection

Cuttack: The most highlighted Berhampur marital discord has taken a new turn as the case has reached the Orissa High Court.

According to reports, Sumit’s father Pramod Kumar Sahu filed a petition seeking protection.

He has sought protection for himself and his family as he feels insecure to stay in the house.

Sahu alleged that police did not take any action even though several women barged into his house on December 20, reports added.

On January 4, the District Court allowed Tapaswini to live at her in-law’s house with her husband Sumit Sahu. The court also directed Sumit to provide financial assistance of Rs 17,000 before the 10th of every month to Tapaswini.