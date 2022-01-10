CHSE Extends +2 Exam 2022 Form Fill Up Date Till Jan 18

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has extended the last date of form fill up for the Plus 2 Examinations 2022 to January 18. The last date for form fill-up was earlier January 11.

“It is revealed that quite a few number of students who have been registered under CHSE during the session2020-21″ and those who are eligible as Ex-Regular candidates have not yet filled-up forms for the Annual H.S. Examination-2022. In order to give a last opportunity, the form fill-up date with fine of Rs 450 is extended up to January 18., 2022,” the Council stated in the notification.

The fees prescribed with fine of Rs 450 per student can be deposited by January 19 as per the procedure earlier notified by the council in a notification dated December 22, 2021. All candidates registered in the academic session 2020-21 under CHSE, Odisha shall appear at the annual H.S Examinations 2022 as regular candidates.

“ No further request for extension of form fill-up dates will be entertained by the Council under any circumstances, to avoid dislocation in the process,” the notification undersigned by CHSE controller of examinations stated.