COVID Cases Begin To Rise In Cuttack City, 301 More Fresh Fatalities

Cuttack: As many as 301 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Silver City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 301 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 32 are from Intuitional Quarantine, 146 are from Home Quarantine and 123 are local contact cases.

“Another 29 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 45,572 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1,217 are active cases while 47,218 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.