Bengaluru Double Murder: 3 Arrested After Ex-Worker Killed CEO, MD Of Tech Firm

Bengaluru: Police have arrested three people in the Bengaluru double murder case in which a former employee killed the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of a tech company in the IT capital. “Three people arrested by the north east division police in the case,” Lakshmi Prasad, DCP Northeast (Bengaluru) said. A former employee allegedly killed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vinu Kumar and MD Phanindra Subramanya of Aeronics Internet Company along with two associates.

The accused, armed with daggers, barged into the Aironics office on Tuesday evening and attacked Subramanya and also Kumar, who came to rescue him, in the presence of other employees with sharp weapons, and escaped from the spot, according to the police.

Both persons died on the way to the hospital, they said. The incident occurred at Pampa Extension near Amrithahalli, a residential area here, where Aironics was functioning from a house converted into an office building, police said.

According to the police, the main accused named Felix is said to be a former employee of Aironics, who had quit to form his own company, which is said to be a rival business. He is also said to be active on social media with a good number of followers.

Stating that the motive behind the murders is yet to be established, police sources said they suspect business rivalry could be one of the reasons.

Police have got some leads, and are trying to trace the whereabouts of the accused, they said.