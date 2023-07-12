Nepal PM’s wife Sita Dahal passes away due to cardiac arrest

Nepal: Sita Dahal, the wife of Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, has passed away after experiencing a cardiac arrest. Reports on Twitter indicate that she had been battling a prolonged illness alongside her sudden cardiac event.

Following her cardiac arrest, Sita Dahal was swiftly admitted to Norwic Hospital on Wednesday, where she breathed her last there. The news of her demise has left the nation in mourning.

A long-time patient of Parkinson’s disease, Sita Dahal is survived by her husband and three children.