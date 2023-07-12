Consumer court slaps Rs 80 lakh fine on 2 doctors, private nursing home for faulty operation

Sambalpur: A consumer court in Sambalpur imposed a fine of Rs 80 lakh on two doctors and a private nursing home for a faulty operation on a patient who had to lose his job.

Sumit Dash of Modipara in Sambalpur met with an accident when he was on his way to Burla from Sambalpur. He sustained multiple fractures involving his right leg, foot, and right hand. He was immediately rushed to VIMSAR Hospital in Burla for treatment.

Suraj Jain allegedly advised the injured man’s family to shift him to a private hospital for surgery. As per the doctor’s order, the patient was shifted to the private hospital where he underwent surgery for 12 days and had to spend a whopping Rs 1.26 lakh.

Despite insistence for titanium implant, the surgeons allegedly fixed stainless steel. This led to pain on his right ankle and there was sign of pus formation.

Eventually, his health condition worsened and he had to bear unbearable pain. So, the victim approached another doctor who confirmed that the infection was due to the stainless steel implant.

Later, the victim was admitted to a private hospital in Vishakhapatnam and subsequently lost his job after being unable to join office.

Hearing the case, the court directed the doctors to pay Rs 2.41 lakh towards medical expenses and Rs 16 lakh towards loss of earnings. The doctors, jointly along with the nursing home, are liable to pay a compensation of Rs 20 lakh each to the victim and in case of non-payment within one month of the court’s order, they are liable to pay interest @12% P.A., from the date of filing till realization.

Meanwhile, the lawyer of the private hospital’s owner informed that they will move the Odisha State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission against the ruling.