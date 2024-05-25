General Election Phase-VI: Peaceful Polling across 58 PCs | Voter Turnout at 59.06% till 7:45 PM

New Delhi: In the sixth phase of General Elections 2024, held across 58 Parliamentary Constituencies (PCs) on Saturday, the approximate voter turnout was recorded at 59.06 as of 7:45 pm.

Despite hot weather conditions in certain areas, voters displayed undeterred enthusiasm, patiently queuing up to cast their votes. Notably, in several polling stations a large number of voters were seen still standing in line even after the prescribed closing time.

Interestingly, the Anantnag-Rajouri PC in Jammu & Kashmir recorded a peaceful turnout of 52.28%, the highest in many decades. This concludes the polling for parliamentary seats in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir. In elections 2024, the three PCs in the valley, Srinagar (38.49%), Baramulla (59.1%) and Anantnag-Rajouri recorded voter turnouts that are also the highest in decades.

Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Jharkhand, NCT Delhi, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, are the States/UTs that went to polls in this phase, with a total of 889 candidates in the electoral fray.

Smooth and Peaceful Polling:

Polling across all constituencies proceeded smoothly and peacefully. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners (ECs) Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu cast their votes, closely monitoring the entire process.

Stringent security measures were in place to create a conducive environment for voters, ensuring they could cast their votes without fear or intimidation.

The approximate voter turnout figures will continue to be updated State/PC/AC wise on the Voter Turnout App of the Election Commission of India (ECI). Aggregate phase-wise figures will also be available.

Scrutiny of election papers will occur one day after polling day and decisions regarding repolls will be made. Updated voter turnout figures will be published by May 30, 2024.

State-Wise Approximate Voter Turnout in Phase – VI (7:45 PM)

Sl. No. State / UT No. PCs Approximate Voter Turnout % 1 Bihar 8 53.3 2 Haryana 10 58.37 3 Jammu and Kashmir 1 52.28 4 Jharkhand 4 62.74 5 NCT of Delhi 7 54.48 6 Odisha 6 60.07 7 Uttar Pradesh 14 54.03 8 West Bengal 8 78.19 Above 8 States/UTs 58 59.06

Odisha’s Vibrant Voting:

In Odisha, 42 Assembly Constituencies voted simultaneously with the six Parliamentary Constituencies. The state recorded a voter turnout of 60.07% by 7:45 PM. Particularly, efforts to enroll and motivate PVTG (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups) voters were successful.

Completion of Phases:

With the conclusion of phase 6, polling for General Elections 2024 is now completed in 28 States/UTs and 486 PCs. General Elections for State Legislative Assemblies in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh and 105 Assembly seats in Odisha are also complete.

The next and the last phase (phase 7) of polling is scheduled for June 1, 2024, covering 57 PCs in 8 States/UTs.