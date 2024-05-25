Anantnag-Rajouri PC Records Highest Voter Turnout at 51.35 % in 35 years

New Delhi: The Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency (PC) in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir has witnessed a record-breaking voter turnout at 51.35% as of 5 pm. This is the highest voter turnout since 1989. Voters of Anantnag, Poonch, Kulgam, Rajouri and Shopian made it possible after 35 years in the region.

The ongoing General Elections 2024 have seen impressive voter participation across the valley. The three PCs – Srinagar (38.49%), Baramulla (59.1%) and Anantnag-Rajouri (51.35%) as of 5 pm have collectively recorded voter turnouts which are the highest in many decades.

The Election Commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, said, “People of Jammu and Kashmir, in the Anantnag Rajouri PC polling too, have reposed faith in democracy and proved naysayers wrong”.

Across the Anantnag-Rajouri PC, polling took place at 2338 polling stations with live webcasting. Voting started at 7 a.m. and enthusiastic voters formed long queues to cast their votes. Polling personnel, including security forces, ensured a calm and festive atmosphere at the polling stations.

A total of 20 candidates are in the fray including 2 women for the Lok Sabha seat from Anantnag-Rajouri.

Voter Turnout in Past few elections

PC/Year 2019 2014 2009 2004 1999 1998 1996 1989 Anantnag 8.98% 28.84% 27.10% 15.04% 14.32% 28.15% 50.20% 5.07%

The Commission has made special arrangements for Kashmiri migrant voters residing in relief camps in Delhi, Jammu and Udhampur. They had the option to vote in person at designated special polling stations or use postal ballots. 21 Special Polling Stations were set up in Jammu, 1 in Udhampur and 4 in Delhi.