Bell Bottom Trailer Out! Bollywood Superstars Laud Akshay Kumar For Taking Lead In Theatrical Release

The trailer of upcoming action-packed espionage thriller ‘Bell Bottom‘ starring superstar Akshay Kumar was unveiled today. Several Bollywood actors have lauded Akshay for taking the lead in theatrical release of the film.

Inspired by true events, the upcoming spy drama ‘Bell Bottom’ features  Akshay, in the lead role. Akki plays a spy in the movie and the story unfolds as he sets out on a covert operation to rescue hostages from a hijacked plane.

Watch the trailer here!

Bell Bottom is set to release on August 19. Directed by Ranjit Tewari, the spy thriller is inspired by true events. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi in lead roles.

The movie became the first Hindi film that was started and wrapped during the COVID pandemic with precautionary measures on sets.

The makers dropped the trailer this evening showcasing the thrills, action, and upbeat tracks getting the fans and other actors ‘super excited’ about the theatrical release of the movie in both 3D and 3D formats.

Bollywood superstars like Ajay Devgn, Hritik Roshan and other co-stars including Riteish Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu also wished success to Akshay and team.

Ajay lauded Akshay for his decision to lead the way back to theatres:-

Hrithik also extended his congratulations to the leading man and his team:-

Take a look at the reactions that came in from Bollywood stars:

 

