Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar Starrer To Release In 3D On Aug 19

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar’s next big-screen movie ‘Bell Bottom’ will release in 3D format on August 19. The actor took to Twitter to announce the newly scheduled release date of the spy thriller.

Directed by Ranjit Tewari, the spy thriller is inspired from true events. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi in lead roles.

Earlier, Bell Bottom was set to release in April. However, the closure of theatres as second wave of the pandemic swept through India caused the delay.

In 2020, the movie made headlines as it became the first Hindi film that was started and wrapped during the pandemic with precautionary measures on sets.