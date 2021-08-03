Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis Wins Gold In Men’s Pole Vault

Tokyo: Soaring over 6.02 metres on his first attempt at that height, world record holder Mondo Duplantis of Sweden won the Olympic men’s pole vault gold medal on Tuesday.

Duplantis, who is representing Sweden, cleared 5.8 meters to open his finals bid, a height only seven vaulters, half of the finals field, made. He passed on an attempt at 5.87 meters.

Duplantis first grabbed the limelight when he twice bettered the world record of 6.16m with clearances of 6.17m and 6.18m in February last year on the World Indoor Tour.

Having sealed his gold medal on a warm and humid night in Tokyo, Duplantis decided to go for another world record attempt at 6.19m, forcing the few hundred spectators at the Olympic Stadium to stay in their seats.