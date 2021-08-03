Tokyo Olympics: All Eyes To Be Glued On Boxer Lovlina & Women’s Hockey Team On August 4

Bhubaneswar: All eyes will be glued on boxer Lovlina Borgohain, already assured a medal for her country in the women’s welterweight (69kg) category, who will be taking on Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the women’s welterweight (69kg) semi-final.

On the other hand, the Indian women’s hockey team needs to cross one last hurdle to clinch its maiden medal at the Olympic Games. The side will be up against world No. 2 Argentina in the semi-finals at Tokyo 2020 on Wednesday.

Following is India’s schedule on the 12th day of the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Athletics

Men’s javelin throw qualification: Group A Neeraj Chopra 5:35 AM IST

Men’s javelin throw qualification: Group B Shivpal Singh 7:05 AM IST

Boxing

Women’s welterweight (69kg) semi-final: Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli 11 AM IST

Golf

Women’s Round 1: Aditi Ashok 5:55 AM IST onwards

Women’s Round 1: Diksha Dagar 7:39 AM IST onwards

Hockey

Women’s semi-final: Argentina vs India 3:30 PM IST

Wrestling (First rounds from 8 am IST)

Men’s freestyle 57kg round of 16: Ravi Kumar vs Oscar Tigeros – TBD

Men’s freestyle 57kg quarter-final: If Ravi Kumar wins

Men’s freestyle 57kg semi-final: If Ravi Kumar wins

Women’s freestyle 57kg round of 16: Anshu Malik vs Iryna Kurachkina – TBD

Women’s freestyle 57kg quarter-final: If Anshu Malik wins

Women’s freestyle 57kg semi-final: If Anshu Malik wins

Men’s freestyle 86kg round of 16: Deepak Punia vs Ekerekeme Agiomor – TBD

Men’s freestyle 86kg quarter-final: If Deepak Punia wins

Men’s freestyle 86kg semi-final: If Deepak Punia wins