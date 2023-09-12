Enemies Of India Will Be Exposed: Vivek Agnihotri On “The Vaccine War”

Mumbai: Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri on Tuesday claimed his directorial “The Vaccine War” will “expose the usual suspects” who tried to sabotage the development of an indigenous vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic for their political agenda.

The film, according to the director, is India’s “first ever bio-science” movie. It is based on the true story of Indian scientists in their fight against COVID-19 by developing an affordable vaccine for India and the world, he added.

“The Vaccine War” doesn’t shy away from naming a few politicians as well as prominent journalists who promoted foreign vaccines, Agnihotri said.

“At that time, it was very unfortunate that some people were selling India and our lives — some people were getting money to promote foreign vaccines and they were trying to sabotage the Indian vaccine for their political agenda.

“The names taken are the ‘usual suspects’, they’re always standing against anything that’s in the interest of the country. So, obviously, if we’re making a film called ‘The Vaccine War’, the enemies of India will be exposed,” the director said at the trailer launch of the film here.

He said the situation during the pandemic was “war-like”.

“We often think that the country’s soldiers are those who take guns and fight on the border, but in this situation, there were a lot of people like COVID-frontline workers, those in administration, those flying special planes, and of course, the scientists, who were trying to protect our lives and the sovereignty of the nation,” Agnihotri added.