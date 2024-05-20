Akshay Kumar casts vote for the first time after getting Indian citizenship

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar was among the early voters in Mumbai on Monday during the fifth phase of the 2024 LS polls. In a video shared by ANI, the actor was seen casting his vote at a designated polling booth and proudly flaunting his indelible ink-stained finger. Akshay, who became an Indian citizen last year, spoke to reporters and urged people to go out and vote.

Akshay said in Hindi, “I want my India to be developed and strong. I voted, keeping that in mind. India should vote for what it deems right… I think voter turnout will be good (in Mumbai)…” When asked about casting vote for the first time after getting his Indian citizenship, the actor said, “This is great! I am feeling very good!”

Akshay had shared a picture of his government documents, proving that he has finally got his Indian citizenship. “Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani (Heart and citizenship, both Indian). Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind,” Akshay had tweeted.

Speaking on getting Indian citizenship, he told ANI in 2023, “For 9 to 10 years I didn’t go there. It’s a very nice place and one of my best friends is there. I decided that I should take my citizenship. It was just a coincidence that I had received a letter on 15th August that I had got citizenship. But it is not just a passport, it is your mind, it is your heart, it’s your soul that has to be Indian. What is the point if I do have an Indian passport but my soul mind and heart are not Indian?”