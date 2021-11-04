Balakot Air Strike Hero Abhinandan Varthaman Promoted To Rank Of Group Captain

New Delhi: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was involved in a dog fight with a Pakistani fighter plane, has been promoted to the rank of Group Captain by the Indian Air Force.

Abhinandan was also awarded a Shaurya Chakra for taking down an F-16 combat aircraft during the engagement.

Abhinandan Varthaman downed a Pakistani jet on February 27, 2019 when the neighbouring country launched retaliation against India for the Balakot airstrikes a day before.

The strike by India’s warplanes on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Balakot and the Pakistani Air Force’s subsequent retaliation the next day triggered fears of a war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.