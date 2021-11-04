Global COVID-19 Caseload Tops 248 Million

Washington: The global coronavirus caseload has topped 248 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.02 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

According to the latest data, the current global caseload, and the death toll reached 248,044,382, and 5,021,217, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 46,252,631 and 750,410, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 34,308,140 cases and Brazil third with 21,835,785 infections.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are the UK (9,215,080), Russia (8,494,589), Turkey (8,121,196), France (7,282,823), Iran (5,954,962), Argentina (5,292,549), Spain (5,019,255), Colombia (5,007,099), Italy (4,782,802), Germany (4,662,181), Indonesia (4,246,174), Mexico (3,811,793), Ukraine (3,118,140) and Poland (3,045,102), the CSSE figures showed.