WhatsApp Roll Out Special Diwali Sticker Pack: Here How To Use

New Delhi: The Facebook-owned messaging giant WhatsApp has introduced a new “Happy Diwali” sticker pack to allow users to send greetings during the festival season. The sticker pack will be available for both Android and iOS users and can be downloaded for free from the default sticker tray. Sticker options can be found by clicking on the smiley icon in the chat bar.

How to download and share Diwali stickers on WhatsApp