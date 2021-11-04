WhatsApp Roll Out Special Diwali Sticker Pack: Here How To Use
New Delhi: The Facebook-owned messaging giant WhatsApp has introduced a new “Happy Diwali” sticker pack to allow users to send greetings during the festival season. The sticker pack will be available for both Android and iOS users and can be downloaded for free from the default sticker tray. Sticker options can be found by clicking on the smiley icon in the chat bar.
How to download and share Diwali stickers on WhatsApp
- Open a WhatsApp chat where you want to send the sticker.
- Please click the Smiley icon At the chat bar. Select the sticker icon from the bottom of the emoji board. (For iOS, this is to the right of the text bar. For Android, the sticker icon is next to the GIF option).
- Then tap’plus‘Look for the icon and Happy Diwali sticker pack. If not found This link. Select the Happy Diwali Sticker Pack and click download.
- When you’re done, go back to chat. Sticker packs will appear on the sticker board and you can add these stickers to any chat.