Another Stabbing Attack in Australia, Several People Injured

New Delhi: In another distressing incident, a bishop and many other worshippers were stabbed by a man during a church service that was being broadcast online in Sydney, Australia on Monday.

In the video of the incident that went viral on social media, the attacker could be seen attacking the bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel at Wakeley church before getting captured by the locals.

All the victims shifted to the hospital immediately and sustained non-life-threatening injuries said the New South Wales (NSW) Police. The culprit has been arrested and is currently in police custody. The police have urged the locals to clear the area as hundreds of people gathered outside the crime location.

This incident marks the second major stabbing event in the city within two days. Previously on Saturday, an attacker killed six persons, at a well-known shopping centre in the city’s eastern suburbs, later neutralised by the police. In that incident, five people remained hospitalised, including one in critical condition.

In response to these shocking events, flags across Australia were flown at half-mast on Monday. In a radio interview, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, “Incidents like this call for a review of what should be done and what can be done in the future. This needs to be done in a considered way based on proper assessments.”