5 Killed, Over 40 Injured as Bus Falls Off Flyover in Jajpur: CM Naveen Announces Ex Gratia

Jajpur: At least five persons were killed and 40 persons were injured as a bus fell off the flyover near Barabati chhaka in Jajpur district on Monday evening. As many as 20 people of the injured are said to be critical.

The bus named ‘Kalia Nana’ (OD02B J 8599), which was on its way to Digha (West Benga) from Puri fell off the flyover after its driver lost control over the wheel. There were around 50 passengers on the bus and all of them are suspected to be injured.

All the injured persons have been rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Dharmasala. The administration has deployed at least 16 ambulances to shift the critically injured to the SCB medical, Cuttack.

Immediately after the incident, locals, the fire brigade and the police are carrying out the rescue operation. As of the writing of this report, the rescue efforts were still ongoing. Details report regarding death and injury is yet to come. It has been suspected that several injured passengers may still be trapped under the bus.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the incident and announced ex gratia of Rs 3L each for the kin of the deceased. Along with this, the CM directed the district administration to make proper medical arrangements for the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.