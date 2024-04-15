Nadal Confirms Comeback At Barcelona Open, To Face Cobolli

Rafael Nadal will participate in the 2024 Barcelona Open. Nadal, in his pre-tournament press conference, confirmed that he will be back in action at the ATP 500 event.

The Spaniard will play against Flavio Cobolli in the R64 match, which will be his first tour-level game since January this year.

It’s worth mentioning that Nadal had undergone hip surgery last year before playing at the Brisbane International, and he didn’t take part in the Australian Open following that.

Rafael Nadal, a former world number one tennis player, has been out of the ATP Tour since January after withdrawing from the Monte Carlo Masters last week. He cited that his body was not ready for competition.

Despite planning to retire after the 2024 season, Nadal is eager to participate in the French Open, which he has won a record 14 times. Nadal’s Brisbane appearance in January was his first match in almost a year after recovering from a hip flexor injury. He has won the Barcelona title 12 times but has not played in the claycourt event since 2021.

Nadal’s first match in Barcelona will be against Flavio Cobolli, a 21-year-old Italian, on Tuesday.