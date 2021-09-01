Another 666 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 666 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 267 from Khordha
- 60 from Cuttack
- 46 from Baleswar
- 32 from Jajapur
- 25 from Puri
- 22 from Jagatsinghpur
- 21 from Sambalpur
- 20 from Anugul
- 18 from Bargarh
- 13 from Kendrapara
- 12 from Keonjhar
- 10 from Sundargarh
- 9 from Deogarh
- 9 from Dhenkanal
- 9 from Nayagarh
- 8 from Bhadrak
- 6 from Mayurbhanj
- 4 from Ganjam
- 4 from Kandhamal
- 3 from Koraput
- 3 from Nuapada
- 1 from Bolangir
- 1 from Sonepur
- 63 from State Pool
With another 666 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,93,901, said the H & FW Dept.