Another 666 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 666 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

267 from Khordha

60 from Cuttack

46 from Baleswar

32 from Jajapur

25 from Puri

22 from Jagatsinghpur

21 from Sambalpur

20 from Anugul

18 from Bargarh

13 from Kendrapara

12 from Keonjhar

10 from Sundargarh

9 from Deogarh

9 from Dhenkanal

9 from Nayagarh

8 from Bhadrak

6 from Mayurbhanj

4 from Ganjam

4 from Kandhamal

3 from Koraput

3 from Nuapada

1 from Bolangir

1 from Sonepur

63 from State Pool

With another 666 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,93,901, said the H & FW Dept.