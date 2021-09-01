COVID-19 patients
COVID Update.
BreakingStateTop News

Another 666 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews
0 6

Bhubaneswar: Another 666 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 267 from Khordha
  • 60 from Cuttack
  • 46 from Baleswar
  • 32 from Jajapur
  • 25 from Puri
  • 22 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 21 from Sambalpur
  • 20 from Anugul
  • 18 from Bargarh
  • 13 from Kendrapara
  • 12 from Keonjhar
  • 10 from Sundargarh
  • 9 from Deogarh
  • 9 from Dhenkanal
  • 9 from Nayagarh
  • 8 from Bhadrak
  • 6 from Mayurbhanj
  • 4 from Ganjam
  • 4 from Kandhamal
  • 3 from Koraput
  • 3 from Nuapada
  • 1 from Bolangir
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 63 from State Pool

With another 666 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,93,901, said the H & FW Dept.

PragativadiNews 8498 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

nineteen − 16 =

Breaking