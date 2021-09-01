Chief Justice Of Orissa HC Inaugurates Courts In 6 Places In State

Cuttack: Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court, Justice S Muralidhar on Wednesday inaugurated courts at six places in the state through video-conferencing.

The Chief Justice inaugurated six Civil Judge (Junior Division)-cum-JMFC courts at Telkoi in Keonjhar, Bangomunda in Balangir, Rasagovindpur Mayurbhanj, Morada in Mayurbhanj, Jashipur in Mayurbhanj and Jharigaon in Nabarangpur.

In the miniature occasion held for the purpose, higher dignitaries including Justice S Pujahari, Justice K.R Mohapatra, Justice S.K Panigrahi, and Justice B.P Routray along with other judiciary officials were present at the video conference interface.

Earlier, Chief Justice inaugurated courts at three places in the state.