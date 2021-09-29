COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
StateBreakingTop News

Another 467 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews
0 6

Bhubaneswar: Another 467 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 193 from Khordha
  • 44 from Cuttack
  • 29 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 28 from Baleswar
  • 22 from Jajapur
  • 14 from Anugul
  • 13 from Mayurbhanj
  • 13 from Puri
  • 12 from Bhadrak
  • 10 from Gajapati
  • 7 from Sambalpur
  • 6 from Ganjam
  • 6 from Kendrapara
  • 5 from Rayagada
  • 4 from Kandhamal
  • 3 from Dhenkanal
  • 3 from Jharsuguda
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 2 from Sundargarh
  • 1 from Kalahandi
  • 1 from Keonjhar
  • 1 from Nabarangpur
  • 1 from Nayagarh
  • 47 from State Pool

With another 467 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,12,583, said the H & FW Dept.

PragativadiNews 7216 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

sixteen − three =

Breaking