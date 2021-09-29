Another 467 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 467 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

193 from Khordha

44 from Cuttack

29 from Jagatsinghpur

28 from Baleswar

22 from Jajapur

14 from Anugul

13 from Mayurbhanj

13 from Puri

12 from Bhadrak

10 from Gajapati

7 from Sambalpur

6 from Ganjam

6 from Kendrapara

5 from Rayagada

4 from Kandhamal

3 from Dhenkanal

3 from Jharsuguda

2 from Koraput

2 from Sundargarh

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Keonjhar

1 from Nabarangpur

1 from Nayagarh

47 from State Pool

With another 467 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,12,583, said the H & FW Dept.