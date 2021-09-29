Another 467 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 467 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 193 from Khordha
- 44 from Cuttack
- 29 from Jagatsinghpur
- 28 from Baleswar
- 22 from Jajapur
- 14 from Anugul
- 13 from Mayurbhanj
- 13 from Puri
- 12 from Bhadrak
- 10 from Gajapati
- 7 from Sambalpur
- 6 from Ganjam
- 6 from Kendrapara
- 5 from Rayagada
- 4 from Kandhamal
- 3 from Dhenkanal
- 3 from Jharsuguda
- 2 from Koraput
- 2 from Sundargarh
- 1 from Kalahandi
- 1 from Keonjhar
- 1 from Nabarangpur
- 1 from Nayagarh
- 47 from State Pool
With another 467 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,12,583, said the H & FW Dept.